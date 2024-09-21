Business Standard
Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K's Kishtwar district

A search operation is also continuing in the Chassana area of Reasi district where terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunfight on Friday evening

Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

A brief encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday evening, officials said.
The gunfight broke out when the forces launched a search operation in Chatroo forest following information about the presence of terrorists, the security officials said.
They said reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, a massive search operation is also continuing in the Chassana area of Reasi district where terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunfight on Friday evening.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

