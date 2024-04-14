Business Standard
UAE calls for restraint and to halt escalation in West Asian region

The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability

Israel Iran conflict

Israel Iran conflict | Photo: ANI

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UAE expresses its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for a halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability.
The Ministry called for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels, and for adhering to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter. Furthermore, the Ministry called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities to enhance international peace and security by resolving long-standing issues and conflicts in the region that threaten global security and stability.

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

