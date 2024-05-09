Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UAE-India CEPA Council inks MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce

A trade pact between the two nations came into force from May 2022

India UAE

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UAE-India CEPA Council on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Chamber of Commerce to promote trade between the two countries.
Under the MoU, it said both organisations will collaborate on increasing awareness within the UAE and India regarding the significant potential of the bilateral economic partnership, highlighting opportunities for companies to leverage the free trade agreement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A trade pact between the two nations came into force from May 2022.
"They will also engage in dialogue and information sharing, develop avenues for member awareness, explore the hosting of joint events and facilitate member interactions," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UAE-India economic forum India UAE India-UAE Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon