The Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review (MER) for May which will be released in mid to late June is likely to be a quasi-Economic Survey of 2022-23. It may present a detailed assessment and analysis of the state of the Indian economy in the financial year gone by.
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team will have the data available for the entire FY23, including gross domestic product and fiscal deficit data, which will both be released on May 31, which will enable them to take a deep-dive into the year and present an update on the assessment carried out in the last Economic Survey, for FY23 and FY24.
This may be the first time that the CEA would use the monthly economic report to present a detailed analysis of last financial year.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or