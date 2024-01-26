'Cashless Everywhere' to bring down claim costs of insurance companies

The ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative in non-empanelled hospitals is likely to reduce the claim costs of insurance companies as it will help reduce fraud and provide seamless medical assistance to customers, insurance officials said.

The General Insurance Council on Wednesday launched the ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative aimed at making cashless treatment available for policyholders even in non-empanelled hospitals registered under the Clinical Establishment Act.

“Apart from being a great customer convenience and experience-centric initiative, this will also aid in better cost management. Reimbursement claims witness much higher incidents of fraud and abuse as compared to cashless claims owing to early intimation, direct engagement with