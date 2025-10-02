Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26

Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26

Crop insurance premiums dropped over 30% in FY26 till August due to aggressive pricing, state re-tendering and unsustainable loss-sharing models under PMFBY

Premium rates are capped for farmers: a maximum of 2 per cent of the sum insured for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi crops and 5 per cent for commercial or horticultural crops.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Oct 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crop insurance premiums declined by over 30 per cent until August 2025 due to structural changes and aggressive pricing by insurers, according to industry sources.
 
Data from the General Insurance Council (GIC) showed that in April–August FY25, crop insurance premiums collected fell 34.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,781 crore. Segment leader Agriculture Insurance Company of India also posted a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline to Rs 2,539.29 crore.
 
“The crop insurance model in its current form has led to aggressive pricing. While insurers recognise the flaws, competitive pressures and expense of management (EoM) mandates are driving unhealthy participation.
