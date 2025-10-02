Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26

Crop insurance premiums declined by over 30 per cent until August 2025 due to structural changes and aggressive pricing by insurers, according to industry sources.

Data from the General Insurance Council (GIC) showed that in April–August FY25, crop insurance premiums collected fell 34.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,781 crore. Segment leader Agriculture Insurance Company of India also posted a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline to Rs 2,539.29 crore.

“The crop insurance model in its current form has led to aggressive pricing. While insurers recognise the flaws, competitive pressures and expense of management (EoM) mandates are driving unhealthy participation.