GST rate changes, ITC removal to weigh on insurers' profitability in Q2

The change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates implemented last month, along with the removal of input tax credit (ITC), is likely to weigh on life and general insurance companies’ profitability in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), according to analysts.

Insurance companies have passed on the entire benefit of GST cuts to consumers and are likely to share the impact of ITC removal with distributors.

The profitability of life insurance companies — measured by the Value of New Business (VNB) margin — is expected to be hit by multiple factors, including product mix changes, loss of GST ITC on expenses,