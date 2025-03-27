Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Insurance sector sees record deals worth over Rs 38,000 crore in two weeks

Insurance sector sees record deals worth over Rs 38,000 crore in two weeks

The biggest among them is the Bajaj Group's acquisition of Allianz's stake in their two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
Premium

Additionally, Patanjali entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) also completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past two weeks, the insurance industry has witnessed some of the largest deals in the financial sector, with a cumulative deal value exceeding Rs 38,000 crore.
 
The biggest among them is the Bajaj Group's acquisition of Allianz’s stake in their two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore.
 
Additionally, Patanjali entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) also completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.
 
Separately, the UK-based Prudential Group partnered with HCL Group
Topics : Insurance Sector Insurance Bajaj Allianz Insurance companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon