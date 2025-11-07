Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Policyholders' expectations must shape insurance regulation: Irdai chief

Policyholders' expectations must shape insurance regulation: Irdai chief

Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth said the regulatory process must integrate policyholders' expectations and strengthen coordination among regulators to address overlaps and systemic financial risks

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance
premium

As the financial sector becomes more digitalised, regulation of one segment by a specific authority may create overlaps or gaps requiring close coordination among regulators.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a need to find ways to incorporate policyholders’ expectations at the regulation-making stage in the insurance sector, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth said on Friday. He noted that while the industry’s views are well represented, the voice of policyholders remains a significant regulatory gap.
 
Speaking at the Gatekeepers of Governance conference, Seth said, “A significant regulatory gap from the insurance sector’s perspective is the voice of the public at the stage of regulation-making. While views of the insurance industry get well-articulated, we need to find
Topics : Finance News Insurance industry insurance plans
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon