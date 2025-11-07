Policyholders' expectations must shape insurance regulation: Irdai chief

There is a need to find ways to incorporate policyholders’ expectations at the regulation-making stage in the insurance sector, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ) Chairman Ajay Seth said on Friday. He noted that while the industry’s views are well represented, the voice of policyholders remains a significant regulatory gap.

Speaking at the Gatekeepers of Governance conference, Seth said, “A significant regulatory gap from the insurance sector’s perspective is the voice of the public at the stage of regulation-making. While views of the insurance industry get well-articulated, we need to find