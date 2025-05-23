Motor TP premium hike crucial for survival: New India Assurance CMD

A hike in motor third-party (TP) insurance rates has become the need of the hour, and it will turn into a survival issue for most companies if not revisited, said Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance Company, during the analyst call following the company’s earnings this week.

“As far as (Motor) TP is concerned, it is a mandated business, so we have no control over the TP business. We will have to continue to do TP business. We cannot have a strategy around it. The only thing we can do to reduce overall impact is