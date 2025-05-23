Auxano Capital eyes final close of two funds, 3-4 exits by year-end

Auxano Capital, an early-stage and pre-IPO venture capital (VC) firm, is targeting the final close of its two funds — Auxano Entrepreneur Trust and Auxano Dawn Fund — by the end of this calendar year. Each fund has a target corpus of ₹200 crore. In addition to fundraising, Auxano is also planning three to four startup exits by year-end.

In the Entrepreneur Trust, which is a Category I Angel Fund, the firm is yet to raise ₹50 crore. As for the Dawn Fund, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), ₹75 crore is pending to be raised. While the former