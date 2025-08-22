Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growth

Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growth

Despite modest growth in the non-life insurance sector in July 2025, key segments like motor and fire insurance showed strength, while health faced challenges.

Health insurance is the largest segment in non-life.

Devangshu Datta
Aug 22 2025

In July 2025, the non-life insurance sector (excluding health) saw collections totalling Rs 29,729.8 crore – just a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) compared to a 9.3 per cent YoY rise in July 2024. Growth was 2.8 per cent YoY if health is included. A sizable proportion of the 2.4 per cent growth was in the motor and fire segments, which accounted for over 70 per cent of non-life excluding health.
 
However, numbers may not always be directly comparable given the transition to the 1/n method of calculation for long-term policies, which different insurers started applying at different times.
