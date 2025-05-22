Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield plans $100 billion India bet as global AUM eyes $2 trillion mark

Brookfield plans $100 billion India bet as global AUM eyes $2 trillion mark

New York-based Brookfield Asset Management aims to quadruple India exposure to $100 billion as part of its plan to double global AUM to $2 trillion in five years

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)
Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Brookfield Asset Management plans to ramp up its investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years, up from $30 billion currently, as part of a broader strategy to double its global assets under management (AUM), President Connor Teskey said here on Thursday.
 
The New York-based alternative asset giant, which oversees more than $1 trillion across renewables, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit, expects its total AUM to hit $2 trillion within the same timeframe.
 
“We expect our global business to more than double over the next five years,” said Teskey, 38, who is widely expected to
