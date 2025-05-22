Brookfield plans $100 billion India bet as global AUM eyes $2 trillion mark

Brookfield Asset Management plans to ramp up its investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years, up from $30 billion currently, as part of a broader strategy to double its global assets under management (AUM), President Connor Teskey said here on Thursday.

The New York-based alternative asset giant, which oversees more than $1 trillion across renewables, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit, expects its total AUM to hit $2 trillion within the same timeframe.

“We expect our global business to more than double over the next five years,” said Teskey, 38, who is widely expected to