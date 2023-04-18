close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

Notices seeking explanation served to start-ups

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian start-ups that raised capital from domestic investors at an “excessive premium” between Assessment Years 2018-19 and 2020-21 have come under the income-tax (I-T) department scanner.
The tax department has asked a considerable number of start-ups, including those in the financial technology and education space, to justify their shares issued at a premium to domestic investors under angel tax provisions in a recent communiqué, informed two people in the know.
The excess premium received on the sale of shares by an Indian unlisted company to either foreign or domestic investors will be construed as ‘income from other sources’ and liable for angel tax.
Or

Also Read

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Frostbite amid funding winter for start-ups: Experts rue angel tax

'Fluff of high valuations' has settled for firms: Padmaja Ruparel

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Power, Siemens, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, M&M

Govt-recognised startups eligible for angel tax exemption: DPIIT Secy

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight week: BofA

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

Indian Overseas Bank raises FD rates; senior citizens to get 7.75% interest

Allocate to US-focused funds despite shifting tax landscape: Experts

Topics : india startup | Angel investing | Income Tax department

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers

Insurance
2 min read

Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi holds review meeting with heads of PSU banks

financial services secretary, Dr Vivek Joshi
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
2 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon