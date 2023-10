Capital mobilisation via rights issue is up 85 per cent this year to Rs 7,168 crore as against Rs 3,884 crore raised during the last calendar year. The tally is set to increase further with Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Grasim set to launch its Rs 4,000-crore rights offering.



Some of the large offerings this year have been PNB Housing Finance’s Rs 2,500-crore rights issue in April followed by Capri Global Capital (Rs 1,440 crore), and Piramal Pharma (Rs 1,050 crore). A