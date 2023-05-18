Senior citizens scheme sees investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in April

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech increased the maximum deposit limit for SCSS to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh and for Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh from Rs 4.5 lakh for single accounts and to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 9 lakh for joint accounts.

“We are seeing a bonanza and have got a very good report in the first month of the expanded senior citizen scheme. It was in excess of Rs 10,000 crore. Normally in the past, for the first month, we have had around Rs 3,000 crore,” a top official said.