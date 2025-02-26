Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / After crossing Rs 8 trn, SBI aims Rs 10 trn home loan book by Mar'27: Setty

After crossing Rs 8 trn, SBI aims Rs 10 trn home loan book by Mar'27: Setty

C S Setty, chairman, SBI, told Business Standard that the housing credit portfolio has been growing by 12-14 per cent, and at this pace, the loan book is expected to reach Rs 10 trillion by 2027

SBI, State Bank Of India
Premium

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Having touched a housing loan book of Rs 8 trillion, State Bank of India (SBI) – the country's largest lender – now expects to grow its mortgage book to Rs 10 trillion by March 2027. The lender will also increasingly leverage its home loan relationships to promote more financial products, including credit and liabilities, to borrowers.
 
C S Setty, chairman, SBI, told Business Standard that the housing credit portfolio has been growing by 12-14 per cent, and at this pace, the loan book is expected to reach Rs 10 trillion by 2027. “The bank has the potential to grow more,”
Topics : Home Loan finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon