After crossing Rs 8 trn, SBI aims Rs 10 trn home loan book by Mar'27: Setty

Having touched a housing loan book of Rs 8 trillion, State Bank of India (SBI) – the country's largest lender – now expects to grow its mortgage book to Rs 10 trillion by March 2027. The lender will also increasingly leverage its home loan relationships to promote more financial products, including credit and liabilities, to borrowers.

C S Setty, chairman, SBI, told Business Standard that the housing credit portfolio has been growing by 12-14 per cent, and at this pace, the loan book is expected to reach Rs 10 trillion by 2027. “The bank has the potential to grow more,”