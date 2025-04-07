Average loan size falls in Kishor, rises in Shishu and Tarun categories

The average ticket size of the sanctioned amount under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme for the Kishor category has decreased to Rs 1,20,111 in FY25, down from Rs 2,08,037 in FY16. However, the average ticket size for the Shishu category was Rs 19,411, which increased to Rs 37,403 in FY25. Meanwhile, the Tarun category saw an increase in its average ticket size from Rs 7,67,555 in FY16 to Rs 8,46,313 in FY25.

Bihar leads the top five states based on the number of loan accounts sanctioned, with 5.95 crore loan accounts, followed closely by Tamil Nadu with 5.82