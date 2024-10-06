Banks' net profit growth in Q2FY25 likely to feel margin pressure

Net profit growth of listed banks for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY25) is likely to moderate to 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to pressure on margins, according to analysts’ estimates. They had posted over 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their net profit in Q2FY24 on the back of higher credit offtake and lower credit costs, according to Business Standard analysis.

Net profit, however, may shrink by 1 per cent sequentially, according to analysts’ estimates for 19 banks sourced from Bloomberg.

The estimates show that banks' net interest income (NII)— revenues from interest minus interest