Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks rule out haircut, but open to the state-run MTNL's debt recast

Banks rule out haircut, but open to the state-run MTNL's debt recast

Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan has called a meeting of various stakeholders next week to find a way out for the state-run MTNL, which has defaulted on bank loans

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL
premium

For the full financial year of FY25, the state owned telco's net loss widened to ₹3,327.69 crore, slightly up from a net loss of ₹3,267.52 crore in FY24. Total income stood at ₹1,378.52 crore from ₹1,373.10 crore.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bankers to state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) have ruled out any haircut but say they are open to debt restructuring, including conversion of debt into equity, or monetisation of the telecom operator’s assets.
 
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan has called a meeting of various stakeholders next week to find a way out for the state-run MTNL, which has defaulted on bank loans.  
 
Bankers said during the meeting they would seek assurance from the Centre to repay dues and details on MTNL assets, which can be monetised. As a last resort, bankers may demand legal remedy to clear the dues.
 
“We
Topics : MTNL PSB debt inflows
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon