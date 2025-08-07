Will do a funding round before an IPO, says BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi

Fintech firm BharatPe, which reported a profit in FY25, is planning to raise capital ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) targeted after the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), said Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi.

“It (IPO) is not going to happen in this financial year, but anything after that is a fair game… There will be a pre-IPO (funding) round. When that happens is something that we will see,” Negi told Business Standard. He, however, did not mention a timeline or the quantum planned for raising.

He added that he will closely watch upcoming fintech IPOs to gauge market