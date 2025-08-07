Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Will do a funding round before an IPO, says BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi

Will do a funding round before an IPO, says BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi

After posting a Rs 6 crore profit in FY25, BharatPe plans a pre-IPO round and aims for a fully PAT-positive business before listing, says CEO Nalin Negi

BharatPe back on track after Ashneer controversy, records 112% growth
premium

Trillionloans is promoted by BharatPe, the brand name of Resilient Innovations.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm BharatPe, which reported a profit in FY25, is planning to raise capital ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) targeted after the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), said Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi.
 
“It (IPO) is not going to happen in this financial year, but anything after that is a fair game… There will be a pre-IPO (funding) round. When that happens is something that we will see,” Negi told Business Standard. He, however, did not mention a timeline or the quantum planned for raising.
 
He added that he will closely watch upcoming fintech IPOs to gauge market
Topics : bharatpe UPI 2.0 Online payments
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon