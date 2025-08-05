Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interest

Tata Capital this week filed plans with the regulator to raise Rs 17,200 crore from the market, making it one of the largest ever in the country’s financial sector. Next door, Jio Financial Services plans to raise a comparable Rs 15,830 crore through a sale of shares to its founder Reliance Industries.

Around them, other financial sector companies, or NBFCs, have also begun raising strong tranches of capital. HDB Financial Services, with promoter HDFC Bank, for instance, has raised about the same — Rs 12,500 crore or about $1.5 billion.

There are more. A diverse range of companies including vehicle