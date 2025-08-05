Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interest

Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interest

Flush with parent backing and top credit ratings, India's largest NBFCs are raising record sums without chasing bank licences, as they prepare for a fresh wave of private sector credit demand

The public issues had become necessary because the RBI had set a September deadline for the upper tier NBFCs to be listed. | Representational

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Tata Capital this week filed plans with the regulator to raise Rs 17,200 crore from the market, making it one of the largest ever in the country’s financial sector. Next door, Jio Financial Services plans to raise a comparable Rs 15,830 crore through a sale of shares to its founder Reliance Industries.
 
Around them, other financial sector companies, or NBFCs, have also begun raising strong tranches of capital. HDB Financial Services, with promoter HDFC Bank, for instance, has raised about the same — Rs 12,500 crore or about $1.5 billion.
 
There are more. A diverse range of companies including vehicle
