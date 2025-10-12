Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spending

Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spending

Consumer affairs and railways lead FY26 spending so far, as FinMin launches early pre-budget consultations to ensure fiscal prudence and even-paced expenditure

Railways, train
premium

The finance ministry has asked all ministries to furnish brief notes explaining major variations between BE 2025‐26 and RE 2025‐26 | Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Total expenditure incurred by ministries till August stood at around 37 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for FY26, with the finance ministry having begun the pre-budget exercise of inter-ministerial consultations on October 9.
 
While the initial discussions are focused on arriving at the Revised Estimates (RE) for FY26, ministries will also submit their Budget Estimates for the next financial year. The government is confident of keeping the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal, even amid a slowdown in revenue collections so far.
 
“Typically, in these meetings the government gets greater clarity about the pace
Topics : Capital Expenditure Jal shakti Railway Ministry Capex
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon