Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spending

Total expenditure incurred by ministries till August stood at around 37 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for FY26, with the finance ministry having begun the pre-budget exercise of inter-ministerial consultations on October 9.

While the initial discussions are focused on arriving at the Revised Estimates (RE) for FY26, ministries will also submit their Budget Estimates for the next financial year. The government is confident of keeping the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal, even amid a slowdown in revenue collections so far.

“Typically, in these meetings the government gets greater clarity about the pace