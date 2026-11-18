The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will shortly release a proposed framework for faceless assessment of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) taxpayers for public and stakeholder consultation, its chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Chaturvedi urged businesses, industry representatives and tax professionals to examine the framework and submit their suggestions.

Their feedback would help the government refine the system and address possible shortcomings before its implementation, he said.

Separately, the government intends to introduce a centralised administrative arrangement for large taxpayers having multiple Goods and Services Tax Identification Numbers (GSTINs) within a state or across states.

Under the proposed arrangement, such taxpayers would be able to approach a single physical office for services including registration, scrutiny of returns, adjudication of tax disputes, reviews and appeals.

Chaturvedi said the proposed administrative changes were part of a new framework covering around 70 lakh taxpayers registered under the CGST administration.

He clarified that the initiative was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the conclusion of the 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in October. It was a Central government initiative and not a decision of the GST Council.

The proposed administrative changes come alongside a broader set of process reforms recommended by the Council at its 57th meeting, aimed at reducing compliance costs and moving towards trust-based tax administration.

While the 56th meeting focused on rationalising GST rates, the subsequent meeting concentrated on reforms relating to registrations, returns, refunds and adjudication.

On decriminalisation, Chaturvedi said the Council had recommended withdrawing the power to arrest taxpayers under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act.

It had also proposed raising the monetary threshold for prosecution from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore and narrowing the list of offences under Section 132.

Chaturvedi said the Council had also recommended issuing a circular prescribing common standards for tax demand notices, adjudication proceedings and appeal orders. Work on the circular had begun, he added.

Emphasising the government's approach towards taxpayers, he said tax administration should function as an economic partnership with businesses rather than an exercise in coercion.

He added that the CBIC and its officers would work alongside industry representatives and tax professionals as facilitators.