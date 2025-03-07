Friday, March 07, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

The antitrust watchdog has said that the draft rules are meant to strengthen the regulatory framework governing vigilance administration in the Commission

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in its draft Conduct Rules, 2025, released on Friday, has proposed restricting investments of its employees and their dependent children in commodity derivatives, equity and equity-related instruments, initial public offerings, among others.
 
The antitrust watchdog has said that the draft rules are meant to strengthen the regulatory framework governing vigilance administration in the Commission, ensure confidentiality, and set high ethical standards among employees.
 
“No employee shall make any direct or indirect investment in commodity derivatives, equity, and equity-related instruments, including convertible debentures and warrants, except units of mutual funds, non-convertible bonds and non-convertible debentures,
Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI stock markets CCI initial public offerings

