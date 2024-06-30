Business Standard
Charge of the light brigade: Charting the rise of micro-ATM channel

The micro-ATM channel has held its own despite growth in digital payments and pricing not being raised

Micro-ATMs’ growth must be seen in the context of what’s happening in the legacy ATM market

Raghu Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
“We want to be the Blinkit of cash delivery,” says Suneel Aiyer, mentor and advisory board member at PocketATM. Its business model: Put idle cash in kiranas’ tills back into play. Assume you want Rs 2,000 in cash, you flash a QR code at the outlet; your account is debited and cash is handed over. A matching credit entry is made in the merchant’s account. The clever part here is not PocketATM’s idea but that it has cottoned on and seeks to breathe life into a long-forgotten circular issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (March

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

