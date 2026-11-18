The proposal seeks to operationalise a provision introduced in EPFO's investment pattern in April 2021, which allowed investments in certain categories of AIFs. The retirement fund has not invested in them so far because detailed guidelines were not framed and it lacked the expertise to assess such funds, the sources said.

The proposed framework would initially allow EPFO to invest through two institutional channels. The first would be through eligible AIFs managed directly by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a government-anchored investment manager whose funds invest in infrastructure and other businesses. The second would be through the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, managed by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), which selects and invests in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered AIFs that then finance startups and other eligible businesses.

Only Category I and Category II funds meeting EPFO's existing investment conditions would be eligible. Category I funds include those investing in startups, venture capital, small businesses and infrastructure projects. Category II funds would qualify only if at least 51 per cent of their money is invested in infrastructure companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), venture capital or social welfare projects.

The proposal follows a September 9 letter from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, inviting EPFO to consider participating in the second edition of the Startup India Fund of Funds, according to a copy of the letter seen by Business Standard. The scheme's guidelines allow government departments and institutional investors to participate through co-investment or additional capital contributions for specific areas.

The EPFO's investment committee (IC), which examined the proposal at its October 22 meeting, recommended that the social security fund's total commitment to an eligible AIF should not exceed the government's commitment or investment in that fund. This condition would be included in agreements with NIIF and Sidbi.

The IC recommended that EPFO initially rely on government-backed and institutional investment structures because it does not yet have the expertise to independently assess AIFs. Under the Sidbi route, the bank would assess a fund manager's track record, investment strategy, risks, fees and exit arrangements before selecting funds. The committee also suggested examining existing agreements between Sidbi and other investors before EPFO enters into similar arrangements.

NIIF and Sidbi would also be expected to provide EPFO with regular updates on commitments, actual investments, valuations, returns and compliance with its investment rules, the sources said. The IC suggested that officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and DPIIT assist in monitoring the investments. It also recommended that NIIF and Sidbi make presentations before the committee ahead of consideration of specific investment proposals.

The CBT is being asked to approve the framework in principle, not any specific investment. Individual funds and proposed commitments would be placed before the IC for consideration later.

The CBT is also expected to consider changes to EPFO's rules for selling its investments in Nifty 50 and Sensex exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the sources said. These investments are held across four funds: SBI Nifty 50 ETF, SBI BSE Sensex ETF, UTI Nifty 50 ETF and UTI BSE Sensex ETF. Together, these funds had holdings with an average purchase cost of ₹37,573 crore, but no units had been sold between April 1 and October 13, 2026, the sources said.

Under the proposed changes, all ETF units that complete a five-year holding period at any point during the financial year would become eligible for sale. The EPFO would pool these eligible units and spread their redemption across the remaining trading days of the year, instead of following the existing first-in, first-out method, which linked sales to the units bought on particular dates. This is expected to make it easier to meet the minimum transaction size required by the market regulator for direct redemption with fund houses.

The CBT is also likely to consider a six-month window for establishments to regularise exemptions from the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme at the November 19 meeting, the sources said. The relief would cover establishments whose exemption applications under the earlier rules were pending, as well as those unable to renew their exemptions during the transition to the new scheme.