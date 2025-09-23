Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognition

FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognition

The association marked its one year of recognition by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month

Cars
premium

Tata Motors recorded 10,000 deliveries and over 25,000 inquiries on day 1 of Navratri marking a strong start to the festive season. | File Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An unprecedented GST rate cut and the beginning of Navratra shored up car sales considerably, but passenger vehicle dealerships were grappling with a staggering loss of around ₹2500 crore due to scrapping of compensation cess -- which they have already paid-- and they have written to the original equipment makers (OEMs) to find a way out, an industry source said.
 
“Fresh calculations show that the cess amount which has now gone void from September 22 is around ₹2500 crore. Roughly, this would work out to around ₹3-5 crore per dealer,” he said, adding that dealerships are now waiting for the
Topics : Finance News Fintech sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon