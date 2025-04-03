Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance ministry asks banks to work on deposit mobilisation strategies

The meeting was chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju with the PSB chiefs and some selected private sector banks

The finance ministry has instructed private sector banks to increase their participation in financial inclusion and government schemes. | Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

The Union finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to work on strategies to improve deposit mobilisation and submit them soon, according to sources.
 
“The finance ministry has flagged that mobilising bank deposits is a key issue for the sector. Hence, only a proper strategy will solve this,” said a senior government official who was part of the meeting.
 
The meeting was chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju with the PSB chiefs and some selected private sector banks.
 
The aggregate business grew 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with improved aggregate deposit growth at 9.8 per
