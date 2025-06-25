Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FinMin may bring cheques, credit cards, higher overdrafts in PMJDY 2.0

FinMin may bring cheques, credit cards, higher overdrafts in PMJDY 2.0

The official said that the government believes that these upgrades will also help reduce the number of inoperative accounts

PMJDY, rural bank
According to government data, total deposits under PMJDY accounts stood at ₹2.31 trillion as of August 2024, with an average deposit of ₹4,352 per account.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

The finance ministry is working on introducing new features under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), including the provision of chequebook issuance and an enhanced overdraft facility, according to sources. 
“Since we have already achieved the basic objective of establishing banking touchpoints for the unbanked population, the next step is to enhance the range of services available to Jan-Dhan account holders,” a senior official said. 
The official further said that the government believes these upgrades will also help reduce the number of inactive accounts. By December 2024, more than one in every five PMJDY accounts had turned inoperative, despite the
