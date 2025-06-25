FinMin may bring cheques, credit cards, higher overdrafts in PMJDY 2.0

The finance ministry is working on introducing new features under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), including the provision of chequebook issuance and an enhanced overdraft facility, according to sources.

“Since we have already achieved the basic objective of establishing banking touchpoints for the unbanked population, the next step is to enhance the range of services available to Jan-Dhan account holders,” a senior official said.

The official further said that the government believes these upgrades will also help reduce the number of inactive accounts. By December 2024, more than one in every five PMJDY accounts had turned inoperative, despite the