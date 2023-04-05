close

Finance Ministry to hold meeting of public sector banks' chiefs next week

DFS secretary to review progress of financial inclusion and social security schemes

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
The finance ministry has called a meeting of the managing directors (MD) & chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) along with the CEO of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 13 to review progress under financial inclusion and social security schemes.
First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

