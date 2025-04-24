Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / FPIs net sell Rs 10,234 crore in April as yield spread hits 20-year low

FPIs net sell Rs 10,234 crore in April as yield spread hits 20-year low

This was the highest monthly outflow since April 2024, when foreign investors had net sold Rs 11,218 crore

bonds
Premium

United States Treasury yields climbed amid renewed inflation concerns due to trade tariffs tempering expectations of near-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold Rs 10,234 crore worth of domestic debt in April so far, as the yield spread between the 10-year United States Treasury bond and the domestic benchmark 10-year bond narrowed to 190 basis points — the lowest since September 2004, said market participants.
 
This was the highest monthly outflow since April 2024, when foreign investors had net sold Rs 11,218 crore.
 
“The outflows are due to profit-booking. We have moved from 250 basis points to 200 basis points yield spread as the normal spread given the new norms. The outflows will not sustain for a
Topics : FPI Markets Debt market Bonds

