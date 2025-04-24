Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / India's attractiveness increased lately with recovery in GDP: Kunal Vora

India's attractiveness increased lately with recovery in GDP: Kunal Vora

The situation on tariffs is still evolving, but India is relatively well placed due to its low merchandise export dependence

Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas Bank
Premium

Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas Bank

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With US trade tariffs adding complexity, India’s continued recovery in gross domestic product (GDP) growth and a recovery in earnings positions it favourably when compared with other global peers, says Kunal Vora, head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas Bank. In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Vora delves into the evolving landscape of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into India, which until recently faced severe selling pressure due to high valuations and global uncertainties. Edited excerpts: 
FPI outflows have moderated. What’s the outlook for foreign flows? 
India has been a well-liked market by the FPIs. India has received
Topics : FPIs Trump tariffs US bond GDP growth equity market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon