Gift City gains traction as more entities explore redomicile opportunities

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (Ifsca) is a keen listener to the suggestions offered by the banking, insurance, fund management, ship leasing, and other firms, and has been successful in onshoring or redomiciling to the GIFT City, industry players believe. At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, Dipesh Shah, executive director, Ifsca; Ganeshan Murugaiyan, head of corporate coverage and advisory, BNP Paribas; Kunal Shah, partner, PwC; Rahul Prasad, CEO, HDFC Life International and Reinsurance; and Vaibhav Shah, head of business development strategy & international sales, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd, deliberated on ‘how prepared is GIFT City