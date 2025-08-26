Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Casio India eyes mid double-digit growth, expands local manufacturing

Casio India eyes mid double-digit growth, expands local manufacturing

Casio India expects mid double-digit growth and stronger festive demand, while doubling local manufacturing and launching its first automatic watch under the Edifice label

Casio G-Shock’s G-Squad GBD-H1000 (Rs 39,995) has five sensors: optical heart rate, thermo, magnetic, blood pressure and acceleration, along with solar, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity and GPS
The company’s premium watch portfolio has also grown at a faster pace. Its G-Steel series has been growing at 170–180 per cent year-on-year, Kimura said.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Japanese watchmaker Casio’s India arm is eyeing sustained revenue growth in the mid double digits in the country, while accelerating its local manufacturing programme as customers become more discerning and move towards premium products.
 
“We are also expecting a strong festival season in the country and have already launched our Onam and Rakshabandhan campaigns. Our ad spends are also growing in proportion to our revenue growth and we expect to see a sustained 30 per cent growth in the coming years too,” Takuto Kimura, Managing Director at Casio India, told Business Standard.
 
The company has recorded a revenue growth rate
