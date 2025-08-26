Casio India eyes mid double-digit growth, expands local manufacturing

Japanese watchmaker Casio’s India arm is eyeing sustained revenue growth in the mid double digits in the country, while accelerating its local manufacturing programme as customers become more discerning and move towards premium products.

“We are also expecting a strong festival season in the country and have already launched our Onam and Rakshabandhan campaigns. Our ad spends are also growing in proportion to our revenue growth and we expect to see a sustained 30 per cent growth in the coming years too,” Takuto Kimura, Managing Director at Casio India, told Business Standard.

The company has recorded a revenue growth rate