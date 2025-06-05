Govt flags bank staff safety, services operations to chief secretaries

The Union finance ministry has requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories in India to safeguard bank staff and maintain uninterrupted banking services for the public. The move comes after recent disturbing incidents of antisocial elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within the bank premises.

“News reports and social media coverage in the recent past highlighted disturbing incidents of antisocial elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within bank premises, which include verbal abuse, physical assault, and even disruption of operations. These unlawful actions demoralise bank staff and undermine public trust in the safe delivery of banking services.