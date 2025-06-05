Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India poised to succeed at all layers of AI stack: OpenAI's Jason Kwon

India poised to succeed at all layers of AI stack: OpenAI's Jason Kwon

OpenAI's Jason Kwon highlights India's AI talent, entrepreneurial spirit and government support as key factors for success across the AI stack

OpenAI

The OpenAI executive was in India on Thursday as part of his global tour. | Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is becoming a global artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse with the second-highest number of users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and a thriving community of developers ranked among the top ten countries globally building on OpenAI’s application programming interfaces (APIs), the company’s chief strategy officer, Jason Kwon, said.
 
“With the vast and growing pool of AI talent, a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, and strong government support to expand critical infrastructure, India is poised to succeed at all layers of the AI stack,” Kwon said.
 
The OpenAI executive was in India on Thursday as part of his global tour. On the same day, OpenAI launched the OpenAI Academy India, the first international expansion of the company’s education platform. Through the academy, OpenAI will support the IndiaAI Mission’s FutureSkills pillar by expanding access to AI skills training for a wide range of learners — students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders and small business owners, the company said. 
   
In addition, the company will provide educational content on the government’s Karmayogi platform, which aims to enhance skills and build capacity among public servants and government officials.
 
On Thursday, OpenAI also said it now supports 3 million paying business users of ChatGPT, up from 2 million in February. The company announced the launch of the beta version of Connectors, a tool that helps enterprises find granular data from their third-party tools without leaving ChatGPT.
 
“Additionally, deep research connectors (beta) are now available with HubSpot, Linear, as well as many popular Microsoft and Google tools. These build on Deep Research, an agent that conducts multi-step research for complex tasks by gathering, synthesising and presenting information from third-party tools and the web,” the company said in a press note.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

