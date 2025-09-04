GST cut: Customers may not get full benefit as ITC removal weighs

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance premiums being fully exempted from the earlier 18 per cent (with input tax credit), consumers are expected to benefit from lower premiums. However, insurers are unlikely to pass on the entire benefit, as they will face higher costs due to the withdrawal of ITC. Absorbing these costs would put pressure on their margins.

On Wednesday, the GST Council exempted GST on all individual life insurance policies—term life, unit-linked policies (ULIP), endowment policies, and reinsurance thereof—to make insurance more affordable for the common