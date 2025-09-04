Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST cut: Customers may not get full benefit as ITC removal weighs

While the GST exemption on health and life insurance premiums will lower costs for consumers, insurers will absorb some impact due to the removal of input tax credit (ITC)

The GST on insurance premiums will be applicable if the renewal date is before September 22—the date from which the new rates are applicable.

Subrata PandaAathira Varier
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance premiums being fully exempted from the earlier 18 per cent (with input tax credit), consumers are expected to benefit from lower premiums. However, insurers are unlikely to pass on the entire benefit, as they will face higher costs due to the withdrawal of ITC. Absorbing these costs would put pressure on their margins.
 
On Wednesday, the GST Council exempted GST on all individual life insurance policies—term life, unit-linked policies (ULIP), endowment policies, and reinsurance thereof—to make insurance more affordable for the common
