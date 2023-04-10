Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

The share of two other categories – Kishore (above Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh) was 15 per cent and Tarun (above Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh) was 2 per cent in the number of loans.

Going by data released on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by the ministry of finance, there is a skewed distribution with the Shishu category (up to Rs 50,000) cornering 83 per cent of the loans (in number).