Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

Lenders are looking to broad-base working under the Mudra scheme by enhancing the number of loans in the over Rs 50,000- Rs 10 lakh categories to help businesses scale up operations.
Going by data released on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by the ministry of finance, there is a skewed distribution with the Shishu category (up to Rs 50,000) cornering 83 per cent of the loans (in number).
The share of two other categories – Kishore (above Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh) was 15 per cent and Tarun (above Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh) was 2 per cent in the number of loans.
