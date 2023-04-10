close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

SBI to tap supply value chains for referrals

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
money, mudra scheme, bribe
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lenders are looking to broad-base working under the Mudra scheme by enhancing the number of loans in the over Rs 50,000- Rs 10 lakh categories to help businesses scale up operations.
Going by data released on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by the ministry of finance, there is a skewed distribution with the Shishu category (up to Rs 50,000) cornering 83 per cent of the loans (in number).
The share of two other categories – Kishore (above Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh) was 15 per cent and Tarun (above Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh) was 2 per cent in the number of loans.
Or

Also Read

Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

Only 8.2% of 463 million Jan Dhan accounts are zero balance: RBI report

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

'World's largest grain storage' scheme for food security soon: Report

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

Mutual funds invest Rs 1.82 trn in FY23 on push from retail investors

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

Topics : Mudra scheme | PMMY

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

home loan
3 min read
Premium

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

banks
1 min read

Post office saving schemes compete with bank FDs after 3 rate hikes by govt

Post office
4 min read
Premium

Fasten your seat belts: The switch to Fintech 2.0 has just begun

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
9 min read

Banks sanction Rs 23.2 trn to about 400 mn beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana

banks
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Fasten your seat belts: The switch to Fintech 2.0 has just begun

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
9 min read
Premium

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

home loan
3 min read
Premium

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

banks
1 min read

Post office saving schemes compete with bank FDs after 3 rate hikes by govt

Post office
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon