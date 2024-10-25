Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / LIC plans entering bond forward rate agreement market in FY25: Sources

LIC plans entering bond forward rate agreement market in FY25: Sources

State-owned insurer's entry expected to increase demand for instruments typically used to lock interest rates for a future date

Shutter stock
Premium

LIC is India's largest insurer.

Anjali KumariAathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will enter the bond forward rate agreement (FRA) market by the end of FY25, seeking to ease risks in the non-participatory (non-par) segment, according to two sources.
 
FRAs are contracts between banks and insurance companies that enable insurers to lock interest rates for a future date and get protection from market volatility. By entering such agreements, insurers can offer guaranteed returns to policyholders.
 
“We have not undertaken trades yet in bond FRA, we are still in the process. But, we should mostly be ready and
Topics : LIC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon