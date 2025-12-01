Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

The listed microfinance institutions (MFIs) as a group cut their losses substantially to ₹61.8 crore during the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) from losses worth ₹229 crore in the same quarter year ago on sharp reduction in provision and write-off bill.

Sequentially also, the non-banking finance companies working as MFIs reduced their losses compared to ₹341 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), according to analysis of five NBFC-MFIs by BS Research.

Conscious low growth impacts income generation

The operating income, which predominantly covers interest income, declined by 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to ₹3,501.9 crore