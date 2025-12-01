Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

While Provisions bill dips; income flows stay subdued

CareEdge Ratings’ latest research on NBFC-MFIs showed the microfinance industry’s gross loan portfolio declined by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.5 trillion by the end of September 2025.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

The listed microfinance institutions (MFIs) as a group cut their losses substantially to ₹61.8 crore during the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) from losses worth ₹229 crore in the same quarter year ago on sharp reduction in provision and write-off bill. 
Sequentially also, the non-banking finance companies working as MFIs reduced their losses compared to ₹341 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), according to analysis of five NBFC-MFIs by BS Research. 
Conscious low growth impacts income generation 
The operating income, which predominantly covers interest income, declined by 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to ₹3,501.9 crore
