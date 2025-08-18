Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Low savings account interest rates fuel a rush to liquid mutual funds

Low savings account interest rates fuel a rush to liquid mutual funds

Net new account openings swell to 220,000 in 2025

Large private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank too have cut savings account rates.

Abhishek KumarManojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

With savings bank interest rates at historic lows, individual investor interest is picking up in liquid mutual funds (MFs), which delivered a consistent returns of 5-7 per cent annually. 
Such funds invest in highly liquid debt instruments having a maturity period of fewer than 91 days. 
These funds added more than 220,000 accounts in 2025 (till July 31) as against just 64,300 net additions in 2024 and 4,345 in 2023. In July, net addition was at a multi-year high of 108,500. 
The uptick comes after large commercial banks reduced interest rates on savings accounts following a reversal in the interest-rate
