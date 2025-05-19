Management buyouts have seen an uptick after Covid-19, shows data

There have been more instances of a management team buying out the owners of a company after the pandemic. There are eight such transactions, called management buyouts (MBOs), in the five years ending 2024, according to data from tracker LSEG shared with Business Standard.

This is higher than the six deals during the preceding five-year period before Covid took hold globally. Management buyouts are typically when the management, often with a private equity partner, borrows a large amount of capital to buy out the existing owners, with the hope of making money as the business does better.

These MBOs are