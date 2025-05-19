India will stay the top market for 20 more years, says Vikas Khemani

Foreign flows to Indian stock markets have started to trickle in as geopolitical developments back home and US tariff-related fears have abated. VIKAS KHEMANI, founder, Carnelian Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a telephonic interview that global investors are significantly underweight on India, and that this will change over the next five to 10 years. He expects India’s equity weight in major global fund allocations to increase over the next decade, which could result in an inflow of $1.5 trillion — a substantial figure given India’s current market capitalisation of $5 trillion. Edited excerpts:

Is a bottom now firmly in