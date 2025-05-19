Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / India will stay the top market for 20 more years, says Vikas Khemani

India will stay the top market for 20 more years, says Vikas Khemani

Interest rates coming down should generally lead to a rerating of the markets

VIKAS KHEMANI, Founder, Carnelian Asset Management
Premium

VIKAS KHEMANI, Founder, Carnelian Asset Management. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign flows to Indian stock markets have started to trickle in as geopolitical developments back home and US tariff-related fears have abated. VIKAS KHEMANI, founder, Carnelian Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a telephonic interview that global investors are significantly underweight on India, and that this will change over the next five to 10 years. He expects India’s equity weight in major global fund allocations to increase over the next decade, which could result in an inflow of $1.5 trillion — a substantial figure given India’s current market capitalisation of $5 trillion. Edited excerpts:
 
Is a bottom now firmly in
Topics : Indian stock markets US tariffs Market investment Equity markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon