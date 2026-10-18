MFIs may have to grin & bear for some time as funding pressures persist

The average ticket size of loans is up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹62,962 at the end of June 2026, according to Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for MFIs. This is even as the industry’s portfolio during this period fell by 7.6 per cent to ₹3.26 trillion. The number of borrowers shrank 15 per cent to 65.4 million and loan accounts fell by 19.7 per cent to 100.6 million.

Expectedly, there is now a call for revisiting the microfinance qualifying income threshold, which was set at ₹3 lakh per annum four years ago. What the new threshold should be — ₹4 lakh or ₹5 lakh — depends on who you reach out to; another aspect is its uniform application.

“Per capita income varies across states; in such a scenario, having the same criteria across the country may not be the right approach,” feels Jiji Mammen, executive director (ED) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sa-Dhan. His solution is, “A household income linked to gross state domestic product (GSDP).”

Another reason for the shift to higher-ticket loan flows from the central bank’s guardrail capping the number of lenders a borrower can have exposure to.

Borrowers now want to meet all their funding requirements within the stipulated number of lenders (capped at three) they can have simultaneous exposure to,” notes Wilfred Sigler, managing director (MD) of Equifax India, a credit bureau. According to him, private banks are outpacing other financial institutions as lenders actively phase out of the ₹25,000–50,000 ticket-size segment. Sigler adds, “This signals a risk-adjusted pivot where institutions favour expanding existing client exposure over acquiring thin or small-ticket-size borrowers.” Again, there is also a nuance at play here. “Lenders are holding back on loan-size increase due to regulatory focus on borrower leverage.”

What few will go on record saying is that the impact of rising interest rates here, along with the guardrails imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will arrest a slide in the microfinance business.

This comes even as the just released “Bharat Microfinance Report” highlights remittances, a key source of income for households serviced by MFIs.

India is the world’s largest recipient, and remittances rose to $110.47 billion in FY26 from $87.55 billion in the previous year.

But beneath that aggregate sits a structural shift of direct consequence: The share originating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries fell to 37.9 per cent in FY26 from 46.7 per cent a decade ago.

The Gulf corridor is the low-skilled, high-volume migration route. The sector, therefore, faces an unusual configuration: National remittances are at a record high, but the particular flow that reaches the microfinance household is growing more slowly than the total.

A granular reading of Sa-Dhan’s Quarterly Microfinance Report also shows that the share of banks

was lower at 29.8 per cent at ₹79,023 crore; that of small finance banks was lower by 9.4 per cent at ₹48,759 crore.

But the portfolio of microfinance institutions-non banking financial companies (MFIs-NBFCs) grew 5.2 per cent to ₹46,884 crore. And, the relatively-better performance by these entities appears to suggest that lenders with a more specialised microfinance focus are beginning to regain traction.

“Given the role that small and medium MFIs play in underserved areas of the country, it is sad that funding to them has been subdued. A combination of NBFC funding, securitisation, and credit guarantee scheme to build confidence in banks is the best approach,” feels Manoj Kumar Nambiar, MD of Arohan Financial Services (and chairperson of the governing board of trustees at Association of Microfinance Institutions). As of now, the Micro Units Development and Refinance

Agency Bank (Mudra Bank) lends at low interest rates to MFIs and NBFCs, which, in turn, finance small businesses.

A suggestion has been made that Mudra Bank, which was set up under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, be converted into an exclusive provider of refinance for dedicated MFIs.

The argument here is that Mudra Bank, in its current avatar, offers refinance to banks, small finance banks, and regional rural banks. These institutions are covered by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

And, in a reflection that funding may not flow as easily as in the past, asset quality is top concern, and customer onboarding is also changing.

Accumulation in legacy defaults in the 180 days past due (DPD) deteriorated by 440 bps to 17.4 per cent. This indicates that while new originations are performing significantly better, older defaulted loans remain uncollected on balance sheets, requiring formal resolution or write-offs.

“For decades, credit evaluation in microfinance began and ended with the bureau report. It tells us where a borrower has been, but little about where the enterprise is headed,” says LVLN Murty, MD and CEO, Dvara KGFS. “We are building a fuller view of the household. With the borrower’s consent, the account aggregator framework gives access to cash flows, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction patterns, and utility payment behaviour. These show how an enterprise performs from week to week, and allows us to size a loan according to repayment capacity rather than demand for credit.”

The latest Nabard’s rural economic survey flags a drop in the share of households relying only on formal sources of credit to 51.2 per cent in March 2026 from a peak of 58.3 per cent in November 2025. This is partly attributed to stress in the sector. Over this period, there has been greater dependence on informal sources, primarily friends and family.