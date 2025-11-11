Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

Nine states raised Rs 15,560 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 16,560 crore. Tamil Nadu did not accept any bids for its 15-year bond. Last week, Maharashtra had rejected all bids for the reissue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The borrowed amount was significantly less than Rs 25,960 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

In Q3FY26, states have indicated plans to raise Rs 2.82 trillion through market borrowings, of which they have so far raised Rs 84,170 crore. In Q2FY26, states had indicated borrowings of