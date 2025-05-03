NITI bats for MSME Credit Guarantee Fund overhaul, AI, skilling support

The government must reform the existing Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to make it more transparent, reduce premium rates, and raise coverage for women-led units, along with several fiscal, technological, and infrastructural interventions to enhance the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, the NITI Aayog said in a report on Friday.

“The Trust managing the CGTMSE fund lacks regulatory authority and oversight in its operations, governance, and access to state-owned funds. The government should bring the Trust under a regulatory authority to balance fund availability with financial discipline and support low-end entrepreneurial activities,” it said in