Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NITI bats for MSME Credit Guarantee Fund overhaul, AI, skilling support

NITI bats for MSME Credit Guarantee Fund overhaul, AI, skilling support

The Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGMSE) was launched by the Centre in the year 2000 to provide collateral-free credit to the sector

Niti Aayog
Premium

New Delhi: A man walks past Niti Aayog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government must reform the existing Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to make it more transparent, reduce premium rates, and raise coverage for women-led units, along with several fiscal, technological, and infrastructural interventions to enhance the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, the NITI Aayog said in a report on Friday.
  “The Trust managing the CGTMSE fund lacks regulatory authority and oversight in its operations, governance, and access to state-owned funds. The government should bring the Trust under a regulatory authority to balance fund availability with financial discipline and support low-end entrepreneurial activities,” it said in
Topics : Artificial intelligence Retail credit MSME MSME credit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon