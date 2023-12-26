NPCI kickstarts deployment of 'UPI Tap and Pay' facility for payment apps

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has initiated the process to deploy ‘UPI Tap and Pay’ across digital payment providers, following the apex body’s release of details on the feature's roll-out.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) members can go live with the UPI Tap and Pay functionality by January 31, 2024, NPCI stated in a circular reviewed by Business Standard. However, the timeline mentioned in the circular is not a deadline for digital payment firms.

“Payment players can roll out the UPI Tap and Pay feature on their apps anytime. The date mentioned in the circular is just a recommendation, and it will be desirable to see firms launching the service by that date,” a person close to NPCI said, requesting anonymity.

The aforementioned person added that NPCI will continue to follow up with companies who may be unable to introduce the service within the timeframe and acknowledged that it takes time to build a payments ecosystem based on new features.

The feature is currently live on Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app and Paytm, where it is open for limited users, according to details on NPCI’s website.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced the launch of UPI Tap and Pay feature among other new digital payment functionalities at the Global Fintech Fest in September this year.

The feature utilises near-field communication (NFC) technology to capture details about a payee’s UPI ID or a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) without needing to capture a quick response (QR) code via a camera.

Mobiles and devices with NFC capability will be able to use the service.

The recent circular from NPCI recommends UPI applications to have a separate call to action (CTA) button for the feature on a payment app’s homepage. It will be available to users on Android and iOS operating systems.

Meanwhile, if a user enables the UPI LITE account for the tap feature, transactions with a value of less than Rs 500 will be processed through UPI LITE. Transactions with a value of over Rs 500 will require a UPI PIN.

However, to expand the service of UPI Tap and Pay, merchants will need to have UPI Smart QRs or tags certified for NFCs.

“Another reason why it may take some time to build the ecosystem is that these smart QRs or tags will take some time to manufacture from scratch and deploy at different merchant spaces. It will be an ongoing process and may further move towards a cycle of mass production,” the person quoted above said.

That said, acquiring banks will be liable for losses in case of the tampering of these smart QRs or NFC tags at merchant outlets.

“Acquiring banks shall perform periodic checks of the UPI Smart QRs installed at the merchants and ensure replacement, if required,” the NPCI circular reads.

In September, along with the launch of UPI Tap and Pay, other digital payment features were launched, such as a credit line on UPI, HelloUPI, and Billpay Connect.

With Hello UPI, users can now make real-time payments using voice commands on both smartphones and feature phones. For smartphones, conversational UPI will be live on apps such as BHIM, PayZapp, among others.

The AI system works on acoustics, capable of identifying the difference between silence and sound, understands the language of conversation, the binary intent (a yes or a no) for approving or declining a transaction, and can also convert speech to text speech.







Elements:

1. Mobile devices with NFC capability will be able to use the UPI Tap and Pay feature

2. The functionality is currently live on BHIM app and on Paytm (open for limited users)

3. Merchants will need to have UPI Smart QRs or NFC-certified tags to ensure transactions with the feature

4. Acquiring banks will be liable for losses in case of the tampering of UPI Smart QRs or NFC tags UPI transactions reached a new high in value in November, hitting Rs 17.4 trillion, up 1.4 per cent compared to Rs 17.16 trillion in October. Similarly, it recorded 11.24 billion transactions, a minor decline compared to a record high of 11.41 billion in October.

5. Other latest UPI features include Hello UPI, credit line on UPI and Billpay Connect