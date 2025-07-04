Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Number of fraud cases increases, but amount sees a dip in FY25

Number of fraud cases increases, but amount sees a dip in FY25

The number of frauds related to credit/debit cards and internet banking rose over five times in FY25

bank fraud
premium

Banks have increased their focus on retail loans and beefed up digital banking | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of fraud cases in the banking sector more than tripled to 23,953 in 2024-2025 (FY25) from 7,359 in FY21. Despite this increase, the amount involved declined by almost 74 per cent to ₹36,014 crore, indicating a more frequent occurrence of low-value frauds.
 
The amount involved in frauds related to loan accounts saw a sharp decline in FY25, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. At the same time, the number of frauds related to credit/debit cards and internet banking rose over five times in FY25.
 
Following a sharp rise in the Indian corporate sector’s large-value non-performing loans
Topics : frauds Cyber fraud crimes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon