Number of fraud cases increases, but amount sees a dip in FY25

The number of fraud cases in the banking sector more than tripled to 23,953 in 2024-2025 (FY25) from 7,359 in FY21. Despite this increase, the amount involved declined by almost 74 per cent to ₹36,014 crore, indicating a more frequent occurrence of low-value frauds.

The amount involved in frauds related to loan accounts saw a sharp decline in FY25, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. At the same time, the number of frauds related to credit/debit cards and internet banking rose over five times in FY25.

Following a sharp rise in the Indian corporate sector’s large-value non-performing loans