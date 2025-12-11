Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Pension parking lot expanded to gold and silver ETFs, AIFs, Invits

Pension parking lot expanded to gold and silver ETFs, AIFs, Invits

PFRDA has overhauled NPS investment rules, allowing wider exposure to AIFs, REITs, InvITs, commodities, IPOs and a broader equity universe to boost returns and deepen diversification

S Ramann, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
premium

S Ramann, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

Gulveen AulakhVikas Dhoot New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unlocking the flow of annual retirement savings worth about ₹1 trillion into a wider range of assets, including alternative investment funds (AIFs), equities, gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) and Basel-III tier-I bonds issued by state-owned shadow banks, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has significantly liberalised its investment guidelines for the National Pension System (NPS). 
Speaking to Business Standard, PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said the opening up of fresh investment avenues for NPS assets is aimed at improving returns for its millions of members, which include government employees hired after January 1,
Topics : PFRDA National Pension System pension fund AIF industry gold silver prices Alternative Investment Funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon