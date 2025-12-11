Pension parking lot expanded to gold and silver ETFs, AIFs, Invits

Unlocking the flow of annual retirement savings worth about ₹1 trillion into a wider range of assets, including alternative investment funds (AIFs), equities, gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) and Basel-III tier-I bonds issued by state-owned shadow banks, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has significantly liberalised its investment guidelines for the National Pension System (NPS).

Speaking to Business Standard, PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said the opening up of fresh investment avenues for NPS assets is aimed at improving returns for its millions of members, which include government employees hired after January 1,